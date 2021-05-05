Somber Remembrance Day

For the second year in a row, Remembrance Day was held without any fanfare.

Like last year, In Eindhoven, the commemoration took place privately at the cemetery De Oude Toren cemetery. The ceremony (you can watch it below, in Dutch) was recorded beforehand and was broadcasted last night on Studio040.

Besides Mayor John Jorritsma, a few other councillors also attended the service. Representatives from the armed forces and Stichting 18 September were also present.

Other events

Student organisation Liberation 040 usually organises a festival on 18 September. They also didn’t let the national commemoration pass unnoticed. They organised an online lecture.

This Dutch lectre was on the Eindhoven war hero, Jan Zwartendijk. They did so in cooperation with the student organisation, Studium Generale.

The public event on the British Field of Honour in Mierlo was also scrapped this year. The Geldrop-Mierlo municipality also placed a (Dutch) video online to mark the day.

In Waalre, the annual ceremony in the park near Iman van Den Boschlaan didn’t take place either. Acting Mayor Jan Boelhouwer gave a speech. You can see it here (in Dutch).

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven