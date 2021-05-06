Plans to build more bicycle parking facilities in Eindhoven city centre announced

Eindhoven city council have announced plans to double the number of bicycle parking spaces in the city centre over the next 10 years.

There are currently 6500 parking spaces for bicycles in the city centre. The city council aims to increase this to around 13,500 by 2030. This figure is in addition to the plans for a so-called ‘mega’ bicycle parking facility at the train station, which is designed to hold 5000 bicycles.

A spokesperson for Eindhoven city council says the supply of parking facilities lags behind the ever-growing demand. Extra parking facilities will help to increase the overall quality of life of people living in the city centre, they say.

With Eindhoven’s population size continuing to grow, thousands of new homes will be built in the city centre area over the next 10 years. In addition, the city council wants to reduce the flow of car traffic and encourage more people to travel via bicycle and public transport.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman