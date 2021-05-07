An ode to Catharina Hospital staff by the students

Students at the Rock Academy have written a song to encourage the staff at Catharina Hospital.

The lyrics of the song were made from submissions by the care staff themselves, says singer Anouk Vrakking. “The idea was that staff would send in lyrics telling what the corona time does to them. With the idea of choosing one submission from there that we would incorporate into the song lyrics. But in the end, we used almost each of the submissions.”

Through their school, the students got in touch with the hospital. They wanted to show their appreciation for the work the care workers are doing in the corona crisis through the musical piece.

“We got in touch with the care workers. They told us that the song had to be especially hopeful. I wanted to do justice to the difficult reality in which they had to work,” says Vrakking.

In the end, it was also a nice challenge for the musicians in corona time. “We have enough time to write music, but bringing it out is more difficult. That’s another reason why this was nice to do,” the singer concludes.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.