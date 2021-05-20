Council deploys scanning car to check for unpaid parking fees

Almost a year after its announcement, the city council’s “scanning car” will tour the city starting on Tuesday checking for unpaid parking fees.

The car is equipped with cameras that will read license plates and check whether parking fees have been paid. Enforcement officers will issue tickets for unpaid fees.

The car’s deployment was delayed for nearly a year in order to address privacy concerns. One measure was the purchase of additional software to obscure the faces of passers-by from camera footage.

Municipal authorities emphasised that the images will only be used for parking enforcement. Using the footage for other checks would only be possible with the council’s permission.

