Employees stole thousands of things from the boss

An employer in Eindhoven regrets hiring two employees. They secretly took things from their boss home regularly. The pair then put it up for sale on the internet.

The police have found thousands of items at the suspects’ homes. According to the police, it concerned ‘really everything’ such as clothing, shoes, household equipment and sports equipment. All items have been confiscated and returned to the owners.

The two employees, a man and a woman, have been arrested two weeks ago. The police announced the news Wednesday morning. The two suspects have lost their jobs and also have to go to court.

The police did not disclose the concerned company. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator: Shufei