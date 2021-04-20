Shooting suspects caught

On Friday evening, a man in a parked car fired two shots at another parked vehicle.

The incident happened in the parking lot opposite IKEA in Ekkersrijt. According to a shocked eyewitness, there were two young people in each car. They seemed to be engaged in a friendly conversation.

Suddenly one of them pulled a weapon out of nowhere and started firing. An immediate investigation by the police led to a 23-year-old man from Schiedam. He was arrested the same evening in his hometown.

Second man involved

Another man, also 23, from Valkenswaard, handed himself over to police on Saturday. The cause of the shooting remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

The police are looking for witnesses and camera images that may shed more light on the incident, which occurred at around 17:45, say police. If you live or were you in the area and caught something on tape, they ask you to please share them with them. That’s if you haven’t already done so.

“You might’ve seen something unusual or suspicious things in the area during the time of the shooting. If so, we urge you to contact us,” a police representative asks. You can reach the police via 0900 8844.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also call 0800 7000. You can submit online tips and send in images (or video) by using this tip form.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven