Local party fed up with rental firm

A local political party, the CDA, wants the municipality to find solutions to the problems Camelot causes.

Camelot is a large (mainly) student accommodation rental management agency. The council should work with the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and Fontys. Camelot manages buildings like the La Luna building on the TU/e campus.

This rental agency isn’t popular with students who rent rooms in the block. Numerous abuses are said to exist. According to the CDA, the agency demands €400 for a lost key.

No improvement as promised

More than 100 La Luna tenants have asked for help from the Eindhoven council’s rental team. The problems persist. Even though Camelot has promised on several occasions that things would improve.

In March this year, this management firm lost its ‘Vacant properties’ mark of assurance’. The CDA says the municipality and city’s tertiary educational institutions must provide suitable, affordable housing. The party argues that these three authorities must find ways to solve the Camelot issues.

