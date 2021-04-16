Kids, teens summer holiday camps

Summer holidays are just a few months away. And, this year, more than ever, kids are chomping at the bit for something to do.

And, fortunately, there’s quite a bit to keep them busy. There’s a free camp in Eindhoven at the end of July – ‘Engels for Bengels’. This educational, five-day camp is just for primary school pupils.

The programme includes sports, dancing, creativity and, most of all, fun. What’s more, all the lessons are in English. The children are divided by age, and the programme is suite them.

Small groups

The small groups allow for a lot of individual attention. There are no lessons on the last afternoon. Then it’s time for high tea.

Parents and family members are invited to come and see what their kids have been up to. The children will also receive their Summer Camp certificate. The camp is rounded off with a performance, given by the children, of course.

Your kids are welcome from 26 to 30 July between 08:00 and 16:00 on each day. If you need to bring or collect them later, there is a fee involved. You can register your children here.

Teens

The same organisation is also hosting a camp for older children – Teen Camp. This is a one or two-week camp for 11 to 17-year-olds. It’s held at Assumburg Castle, near Amsterdam.

Here, too there are lessons explicitly aimed at helping the campers improve their English. Their days will also be filled with sport, art, dancing, and singing. And if they stay for two weeks, they will take an overnight trip to Amsterdam.

It will cost €795 for a week, and €1,745 for two weeks. This price includes everything and free Teen Camp merchandise. You can find more information here.

There’s also more information about these camps and lots of other fun activities for your children at Kidsproof.nl. There’s everything from counting bees to biking puzzle tours.

Source: Kidsproof.nl

Translator: Melinda Walraven