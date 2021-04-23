Fontys takes the lead in COVID-19 testing

Fontys in Eindhoven wants to return to packed lecture halls with smart COVID-19 testing.

With innovative saliva tests and the rapid detection of COVID-19 infections, Fontys wants to open its doors faster for students. The University of Applied Sciences is participating in a national pilot. It’s investigating how education can reopen faster. No longer digital, but physically in the lecture halls.

The test consists of a combination of the saliva test and the rapid detection process. The test is less annoying than the standard nose and throat test. Furthermore, so-called ‘digital triage’ is applied: students are also asked about COVID-19 symptoms in advance via an app.

As of this week, about 200 students and staff will participate in the trial. On Tuesday, the government announced that students will take physical classes one day a week from next week.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Aroop Bhattacharjee