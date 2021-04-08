240 hours community service for fornication with student

A teacher from De Rooi Pannen school community in Eindhoven has been sentenced by the court to a community service of 240 hours for committing crime with a 16-year-old student.

Apart from community service, the 31-year-old man also receives a suspended sentence of 176 days.

The prosecution demanded an unconditional prison sentence for the man, but the judge found this too heavy. This is because the girl also took the initiative to make contact. She and her classmates asked ‘challenging’ questions during class. She would not have suffered any psychological damage from the man’s actions.

Nevertheless, the court blames the man for not keeping a distance from the girl and approaching her via Snapchat. The conversation there became sexual in nature and he received spicy photos of the girl. As a teacher and a grown man, the man should have prevented this.

The court also considers that the man has lost his job as a teacher and can no longer receive a Certificate of Good Behaviour. With an unconditional prison sentence, the man has also lost his job in the hospitality industry.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei