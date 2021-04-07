Large venues may open conditionally

Several large venues can open their doors to the public again this month.

That’s following a government announcement. Yesterday the cabinet said it’s starting pilot projects to test accessibility tests practical effects. So, stadiums, venues and casinos in the country may reopen.

In the region, this concerns the Muziekgebouw, Natlab, Parktheater, Effenaar, and Jack Casino. PSV is also allowed to welcome fans again during the next home match against FC Groningen. That’s after months of lockdown.

Venues can hold some events under certain conditions. For example, visitors must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test the cabinet has announced.

Music, sport, and gambling

From 16 to 18 April, the Muziekgebouw (350), Natlab (42) and Parktheater (250) are allowed to admit visitors. On 24 April, it’s Jacks Casino’s turn, with 350 visitors. On that day, PSV is permitted to receive 4,000 supporters for the game against FC Groningen.

For the other professional football club in the city, FC Eindhoven, a maximum of 450 fans applies on 30 April. The first division club then plays against FC Den Bosch. That weekend, 130 people can also visit the Effenaar. The Eindhoven music venue will let people who want to attend an event know in advance what to do.

“It’s good news, but it really surprised us,” PSV commercial director, Frans Janssen, says. “We’re happy about this. But, it naturally raises many questions.”

“For our fans, but certainly for us too. We’ll now consult with the authorities concerned. Then we’ll communicate how we deal with this situation.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven