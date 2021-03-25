Vehicle break-ins decreased significantly over the last year

Vehicle break-ins in the Eindhoven area have dropped sharply over the last year compared to other Brabant municipalities.
Figures from Independer, a comparison website for, among other things, insurance and mortgages, highlighted the decrease.
In total there were 345 fewer vehicle break-ins around Eindhoven. Geldrop-Mierlo saw the biggest increase, with 65 more break-ins over the last year.
The ongoing pandemic measures seem to have had a strong influence on this, with a similar trend seen throughout Noord-Brabant.
Although break-ins decreased compared to 2019, non-lockdown months actually saw an increase of about 7 percent. This trend continued in Eindhoven, with a sharp decline during lockdown months and an increase outside of those months.
Source: Studio040