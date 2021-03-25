ASML to help elderly people to use computers

ASML has announced plans to help with a local project to help local old people to use computers.

The project, called ‘Helpdesk Welcome Online’, is an initiative of Ouderenfonds. Ouderenfonds (‘Elderly Funds’) is a national organisation that supports elderly people to stay active and socially engaged. The project will involve ASML technicians helping elderly people to use technology to stay in touch with friends and families, and overall to help them become part of our increasingly digital society.

The project was set up during the Netherlands’ first lockdown, in March 2020. It also meant that elderly people could have their questions about technology answered at a safe social distance, protecting them from coronavirus infection.

Help from Vodafone and Ziggo

Ouderenfonds has provided a helpdesk to assist elderly people with questions about technology since 2019. Until now, it has been predominantly staffed by volunteers. Now, Vodafone and Ziggo are also involved in the project. They will provide the helpdesk with back-up from their own staff.

Social projects

This is not the first social project that ASML has shown support for. ‘As a technology company, we are at the forefront of this digital society. But we also realise that not everyone manages technology so easily,’ says Inge Wouters, ASML’s community engagement education manager. ‘We therefore believe it is important to contribute to closing that digital gap, so that more and more people can benefit from technological advancement. That’s why we are proud to be part of this project.’

Ouderenfonds’ director, Corina Gielbert, says ‘not all elderly people can get to grips with technological developments and the internet. With the help of ASML, we can combine our energies and skills to help even more elderly people and keep them connected.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman