Police find 10 firearms at Eindhoven boy’s (18) home

On Thursday afternoon the police arrested an Eindhoven boy (18). He is suspected of arms trafficking. At least ten firearms were found in his home.

Omroep Brabant writes this. In addition to the firearms, the police found a lot of cash and boxes of ammunition in his home. The boy was arrested around three o’clock Thursday afternoon during an action of the Regional Intervention Team Detection. He was driving a car together with a 61-year-old man from Roosendaal when they were stopped. In the car, detectives found two weapons with ammunition.

It is a special arrest, according to the head of the district police Danny Frijters. On Instagram he writes: “It is always incredible this kind of crime with such a young suspect. (…) Glad that these firearms are now safe with us and can not (further) go into the criminal circuit.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.