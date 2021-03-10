Toads have right of way on this road

Rulse Dijk in the nearby town of Heeze has been closed for evening vehicle traffic since yesterday. It will remain so, from 17:00 to 08:00, for some time. The reason? Toad migration.

The Forestry department says they need to steer the migrating toads in the right direction. Hence the road closure. But why are the toads on the move?

It’s been relatively warm and rainy. So, these and other amphibians are trekking from the Strabrechtse Heide to the Kleine Dommel valley. That’s where these creatures reproduce.

‘Want to lay eggs’

“The toads … migrate en masse in early spring. That’s from their winter homes in the forest. They want to lay their eggs in a nearby pool,” the Forestry Department’s Erik Schram told a local newspaper.

The road will be closed overnight until the migration is over. That could take anything from a few days to several weeks. The closure is between Natuurpoort De Plaetse in Heeze and the Strabrechtseheideweg area near Geldrop.

Rulse Dijk will, however, remain open for cyclists and walkers.

