Public transport suspended as heavy snowfall persists

By
Nicola W
-
Crowd increasing at bus station eindhoven
Photo Credit: Eindhoven News Media Library

Public transport services in Brabant have been suspended until further notice due to persistent heavy snowfall.

An announcement on bus operator Hermes’ website had stated there would be no bus services until at least 13:00 on Sunday.

Shortly after midday, the company announced on Twitter that its Sunday timetable would not resume, advising customers to check the Hermes website and social media for service updates for Monday.

Arriva suspended bus services across the country until further notice, as well as the majority of its train timetable.

Railway operator NS also cancelled all train services on Sunday, after earlier announcing that services were suspended until at least midday.

 

 

