Public transport suspended as heavy snowfall persists

Public transport services in Brabant have been suspended until further notice due to persistent heavy snowfall.

An announcement on bus operator Hermes’ website had stated there would be no bus services until at least 13:00 on Sunday.

Shortly after midday, the company announced on Twitter that its Sunday timetable would not resume, advising customers to check the Hermes website and social media for service updates for Monday.

Arriva suspended bus services across the country until further notice, as well as the majority of its train timetable.

Railway operator NS also cancelled all train services on Sunday, after earlier announcing that services were suspended until at least midday.

Update #winterweer: de dienstregeling van zondag 7 februari wordt definitief niet hervat. Blijf ons volgen via social media en website voor de dag van morgen: https://t.co/ctJpq9eIiB. — Hermes (@HermesOV) February 7, 2021

Regio Brabant: I.v.m. winterweer rijden tot nader order de Arriva buslijnen niet. — Arriva Nederland (@Arriva_NL) February 7, 2021

Let op! Voorlopig nog geen treinverkeer, nog niet duidelijk wanneer opgestart kan worden. https://t.co/axyyfHaEPO — NS online (@NS_online) February 7, 2021