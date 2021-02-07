All hands on deck at city ice control: 40 gritters on the roads

With the whole country under a code red weather warning, Eindhoven’s winter maintenance workers are out on the roads with 40 gritting trucks.

Main roads are the first to be gritted, including access roads, the ring road, and the inner ring road. Through roads and access routes for official services such as hospitals and stations also take priority. Where possible, popular cycle paths will also be gritted.

Residential streets, sidewalks, and pedestrian areas will not be gritted, except for a handful of areas in the city centre. Snow and ice control is expensive, which is why gritters focus on high-traffic roads and areas.

Ruud Jacobs, of the municipal ice control team, said more than 400,000kg of salt was needed for the first day alone.

Source: Studio040