Cure: no waste collection on Monday, recycling centres closed

Cure will not collect any waste in Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, or Valkenswaard on Monday 8 February due to the weather conditions.

Heavy snowfall has made residential areas difficult for collection vehicles to access, Cure said in an announcement on its website.

This means green and grey waste bins will not be emptied on Monday, nor will underground and above ground containers. Residents are asked to avoid placing overflow waste next to containers.

Cure’s recycling centres in the three municipalities will also be closed on Monday.

The company will decide on Monday afternoon whether to resume its collection schedule on Tuesday.

Source: Studio040