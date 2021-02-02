Primary schools and daycares to reopen; click & collect possible

The current lockdown has been extended until at least 2 March, Mark Rutte announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening.

While infections and hospital admissions are slowly decreasing, Rutte warned that relaxing measures now would carry too many risks following the arrival of the so-called British variant of the coronavirus.

Primary schools and daycares will open again from February 8, following advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), whose research showed that infection rates were lower among children than adults. This is also true of the British variant.

After-school care will remain closed except for children of essential workers, as will secondary schools, until at least 1 March. A decision on the eventual reopening of secondary schools will be announced in a press conference on 23 February.

Non-essential shops, which closed on 19 December, will also be able to offer a click-and-collect service from 10 February. Shops must remain closed, however customers may order online or by phone, while pick-up must take place outside the store and at least 4 hours after the order is placed.

The cabinet has also asked the OMT to review every measure introduced over the course of the pandemic, based on the most recent figures and research. The OMT is expected to deliver their recommendations at the end of this week, after which a final decision will be made regarding the current curfew.