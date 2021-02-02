Students light up station to bring in positivity after riots

The idea is to give a boost, after a difficult time. The violent riots left the city center in chaos. The students want to create something beautiful and positive after all the misery. They are doing this with a large light projection at the Eindhoven train station.

The show started on Monday night. For a week, positive images and messages will be projected on the station.

TU/e students Mayke Scheffer and Gijs Neerhof are taking the lead in this. “After the riots, we would like to give everyone a boost, during this difficult period. And we also want to put Eindhoven in a good light; we’d do it together with everyone in the city, after the negative news of last week.” Meanwhile, thirty other students from the university and Fontys are also supporting them. Various other study associations, sports clubs, and cultural associations are helping out.

The messages are posted under the heading #EindhovenIs. Anyone can make a suggestion via the Instagram account @eindhoven_is. The best texts will find a place on the side of the station and also on the accompanying clock tower, supported by images. The campaign is also running on the digital information kiosks in the city.

It is now just over a week since a demonstration against the corona measures in Eindhoven got completely out of hand. Rioters wreaked havoc in the city center, including at the train station.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.