Musician serenades lonely seniors

Eddie Franken is Kunstkwartier guitarist. Yesterday, he popped in ‘musically’ to see lonely elderly people in Geldrop-Mierlo.

The musician partnered with the LEV group for this. This organisation aims to ensure that people in that town are prospering. Eddie serenaded several elderly people.

He did so to boost their morale in these trying times. Eddie even performed magic tricks. Needless to say, his performance was enthusiastically received.

Tears and laughter

Some people shed a tear, while others laughed and sang along. It’s important to do this, says the guitarist. ” It’s such a small thing, ” Eddie says, “But it has big results. That why I do it.”

This is the second time Franken has visited the elderly. He wants to add a third time but doesn’t yet know when.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven