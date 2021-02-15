Here comes the ‘plaster wave’: busy weekend for city’s emergency departments

Hospitals in the city have been busy attending to people with broken bones caused by slipping on the now-melting snow.

Most injuries were caused by walking on the roads and sidewalks. “We see a lot of people who are just walking and then fall”, said Yvon van den Berg of the Sint Anna Hospital in Geldrop.

The number of people presenting at emergency departments increased rapidly between Friday and Monday. “It hasn’t calmed down yet,” says Roel Rambags of the Catharina Hospital. Yet, he believes that we might soon see a downward trend. “I expect it to dry up slowly”, he added. However, the hustle and bustle in the hospitals will continue for a while as doctors remove casts and check on healed fractures.

Translator: Seetha

Source: Studio040