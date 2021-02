Hungarian airline Wizz Air has added two new destinations to its services from Eindhoven Airport.

Flights to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, will begin on 29 March, while the airline will fly its first service to the Bulgarian port city of Bourgas on 13 June.

Wizz Air plans to fly to both destinations twice a week, Chisinau on Mondays and Fridays, and Bourgas on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Flights to Bourgas will operate until mid-September.

Source: Studio040