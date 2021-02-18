Debris falls from De Regent tower in city centre

Brick fragments have fallen from 20-year-old residential tower De Regent in the city centre.

The area surrounding the tower has been cordoned off, with the cause of the falling debris still unclear.

Residents and companies inside the tower are safe, as there is currently no danger of the building collapsing. A special tunnel has been set up for people to enter and leave the tower without risk.

De Regent’s entire facade will likely have to be renewed at a cost of millions. The building management company and the Owner’s Association are investigating and working on a solution, according to the ED.

Source: Studio040