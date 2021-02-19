Cultural orgs call on local musicians to enter city ‘anthem’ competition

The city’s own marketing agency, Eindhoven365, has opened a competition to find Eindhoven’s “anthem”.

Musicians from Eindhoven and its surroundings, or musicians with a strong attachment to the city, are called upon to record and submit a song.

Organisers Eindhoven365, working with Cultuur Eindhoven, the Muziekgebouw, Dynamo, Popei, the Effenaar, and Rock City Institute, say it doesn’t have to be a professional recording. Musicians who want to enter can even do so with their smartphone.

Submissions must be uploaded to thesoundofeindhoven.nl, and posted to social media using the hashtag #thesoundofeindhoven.

Two winners, selected by an audience award and a jury award, will receive €1,000 in prize money and the chance to record their tracks in a professional recording studio.

Both tracks will also be released on vinyl, and the winner of the jury award will have the opportunity to create a video for their track.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicola W