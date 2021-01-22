No additional housing on De Wielewaal estate

Eindhoven is not going to build on the De Wielewaal estate. That is what the city council has stated. The opposition Labor party (PvdA) and GroenLinks had put questions to the council earlier.

There were still concerns about the fate of the 142-hectare estate. There were rumors of plans to build 750 homes. Those plans, however, will not go ahead. The city council has announced that it wants to open up the estate to the public, and wants to preserve the nature.

According to the board, this is important to keep the business climate in the city attractive. On January 5, the city council therefore, decided not to allow additional housing on the area, according to the council.

However, the council indicates that the municipality will probably not take over the property that is for sale on its own. Cooperation is sought with other parties and government agencies. Not only the purchase, but also the maintenance of the area, would be a pricey undertaking.

In order to see what the possibilities are, the college is initiating an exploratory study.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.