Further dip in COVID-19 cases

By 10:00 this morning, there had been 4,129 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands.

That’s according to the Dutch Health Department (RIVM). That’s 775 fewer than yesterday. The number is also considerably lower than last week’s average of the previous week.

Then an average of 5,138 people tested positive per day. The average number of positive tests has been falling since the end of December.

Hospital numbers

But, hospital admissions are up. So reports the National Coordination Centre for Patient Distribution. There are now 2,384 COVID-19 patients in hospitals (2,347 yesterday) of whom 664 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were more patients in ICU, 680). Over the last ten days, roughly the same number of infected patients needed to be hospitalised. The death rate also increased.

The RIVM reports there were 40 COVID-19 related deaths compared to yesterday’s 30. But, compared to last week, this has decreased. Over the previous week, the RIVM registered an average of 76 deaths per day versus 93 deaths per day a week earlier.

Source: NOS

Translator: Melinda Walraven