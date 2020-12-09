Young people need to have something else to do for New Year’s

Pubs and clubs will remain closed in the Netherlands, well into January too.

That’s because of the continued partial lockdown, as announced by the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, last night. But, there should be alternative New Year’s activities for Eindhoven’s young people. That’s the opinion of most of the city’s councillors.

Coalition parties, GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA, and the opposition party, D66, have called on the city council to come up with alternatives. According to them, this is necessary because there are no events. This New Year’s eve, fireworks have also been banned.

Will hang out anyway

The anti-corona measures limited other forms of entertainment too. The parties think an alternative for young people will help in the fight against COVID-19. This group of people will, after all, hang out regardless.

And that could lead to problems. To avoid this, the politicians want the city young to work with the municipality. They must find corona-proof forms of entertainment together.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven