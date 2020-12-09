Everyone, rich and poor, deserves a nice Christmas dinner

Eindhoven’s corona support group has started a campaign. They want to see to it that all of the city’s less-fortunate get Christmas dinner.

The project is called Eindje voor Eindje. The Hubble Community Café and Eindhoven Foodbank are also involved. For as little as €3,50, you can help these organisations.

They’re going to prepare a three-course Christmas dinner. So, everyone can share in the joy of Christmas. Your small donation will pay for someone’s dessert.

Hubble Café

Hubble Community Café doesn’t only prepare food. This non-profit also offer work to people who are struggling to find employment. People can, for example, come and help prepare meals.

Hubble Community Café is a non-profit organisation. It aims to make the University of Technology’s student culture more visible and develop it further. Coronahulp Eindhoven, a ‘digital community centre’, was established in March. Their Facebook now has well over 6,000 members. This platform brings people in and around Eindhoven who are struggling because of the Coronavirus outbreak together. If you’d like to donate to this particular campaign, please do so here.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven