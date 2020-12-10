Programme #eindhovenfestival offers 70 online events over Christmas holidays

#eindhovenfestival presents the program with 70 events over the Christmas holidays from 18 to 31 December. The program covers from dance to concert, film to quiz, cabaret to workshop and from reading to sing-along.

The festival opens on Friday, 18 December with music by Michelle David & the Gospel Session, GLOW light artworks and the breakdance show of The Ruggeds.

Highlights

In the following days, there will be music by Hammond specialist Rob Mostert, Pianist Matteo Myderwyck, klezmer group CKE, opera L’Heure Espagnole by Opera zuid, Def Americans with Johnny Cash Christmas Carols, and the popular Dutch classical music canto Ostinato by Simeon ten Holt in a rousing performance by the percussionists of the Mallet Collective.

Viewers get into Christmas atmospheres with Fanfareorkest Wilhelmina Eindhoven, the Strijps Kamerkoor, Jingle Bell’s comedy club, the Christmas concert of the Dutch Bach Association, the Christmas concert of the carillonist of the town hall and Catharina church. A special online edition of Sing-a-long will be streamed live from the Effenaar.

The program also offers activities for children and young people. For example, there are a number of maker workshops on the program where children can build a rocket launcher and make a toolbox. There is a youth talk show live from the Parktheater, an online escape room of the preHistoric village where the viewer travels through the ages and MU presents DIY assignments for home. There are also puppet shows for the little kids.

Other highlights include the Southern Theatre with Spinoza and Marx. City poet and musician. The host of the #eindhovenfestival, Iris Penning will play her poetic pop songs together with a cellist. The Vonderkoor presents ‘The Road to the Square’, a documentary about the connection in the Eindhoven district of Vonderkwartier. The online quiz of the Philips Museum will test people’s knowledge about Eindhoven and Philips.

Attention to each other

The festival is supported by the Eindhoven municipality since it fits in this period of #attentiontoeachother. This period focus on the topic of togetherness and cohesion in the city.

Councilor for Culture & Design, Monique List-de Roos: “The cultural sector has been hit very hard by the corona crisis. Cultural institutions still have limited visitors and creators see a large part of their assignments lost. Fortunately, I also see many creative ways in which the sector manages to bring its offer to its audience. #eindhovenfestival’s initiative is a great example. Cultural institutions and creators, together with enormous enthusiasm and within a short time frame, have realized a complete digital offer. Young and old can enjoy this during the Christmas holidays. Culture can also connect people online. And especially in these times, that connection and attention to each other are very important. As a municipality, we are happy to contribute.”

#eindhovenfestival is the reuslt of close collaborations from various cultural institutions. The festival intend to add more experience and fun to the Christmas period and meanwhile support the event creators.

Program and tickets

The program is available and the tickets are for sale on the website. A festival ticket for all 14 days costs €5. Upon purchase of the festival ticket, the visitor will receive a special link that gives access to all live streams and prerecorded events. The visitor can watch and look back up to a week after the festival alone or with their partner, family or other housemates. Besides, there will be one free show every day.

#eindhovenfestival is an initiative from the following organisations:

Eindhoven Library, Centre for the Arts Eindhoven, Dutch Design Week, Effenaar, Glow, MU, Music Building Eindhoven, Natlab, Parktheater Eindhoven, Philips Museum, preHistoric Village, STRP, Van Abbemuseum.

With the cooperation of: Fanfareorkest Wilhelmina, Dynamo, Yksi, Popei, Carte Blanche, Phileutonia, Stichting Carillon, United Cowboys, Vonderkoor, Eindhoven Jazz Orchestra, #aandachtvoorelkaar (from Eindhoven municipality) and many others.

Source: Uit in Eindhoven

Translator: Shufei