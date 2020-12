The Municipality of Eindhoven will forgo sending payment reminders to its lessees until March 2021.

This has been decided by the Municipal Executive. This deadline would’ve been at the end of this year. It’s now been extended.

However, that doesn’t mean that the rents don’t have to be paid. Rentals are to be postponed, not waived, the Munciple Board says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven