Two arsonists arrested, one still at large

Earlier this year, someone deliberately set fire to a house in Eindhoven. And a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

The suspects firebombed the home in Moreelselaan, in the early hours of Tuesday, 21 July. The blast damaged the house’s facade, and within ten minutes, the blaze had destroyed the entire ground floor.

The boy, his mother, and sister were asleep. The boy sustained second and third-degree burns and was airlifted to the hospital. There, he spent quite some time in a coma. The other occupants were, fortunately, unhurt.

Prolonged recovery

At the end of October, a spokesman for the Public Prosecutors Office reported that the boy is doing ‘a lot better’. But his recovery is going to take a long time.

In September, the police arrested an 18-year-old man for the attack. The public prosecutor has charged him with arson and attempted triple homicide. He will remain in custody until at least the end of the year.

The investigation has not yet revealed his motive or any link with the victims. There, however, seems to have been a second arsonist. The police are now looking for this person.

Two suspects

That night, the two suspects were on a green Piaggio Skipper scooter. They apparently took Pieter Neefspad to Van Everdingen Street. There they stopped and walked to Jan van Scorel Street.

After the fire, they drove off again. This time via Van Everdingen Street and then right onto Jan van Eyckgracht. You can see CCTV footage of the two on Bureau Brabant on Monday 30 November at 18:00.

Opsporing Verzocht will show these on Tuesday, 1 December, at 20:30 too. The police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can report it on 0800-6070 (free Hotline) or Report Crime Anonymously on 0800-7000.

Another case

In a separate case, the police have arrested a 28-year-old woman. She allegedly set fire to a flat in Karel de Grotelaan, Eindhoven. This incident happened on 14 November.

Those living in the block of flats were immediately evacuated. The fire quickly spread through the flat. The flames damaged it so badly that its occupants have not yet been able to return.

The police have detained the woman for questioning.

Source: OmroepBrabant and Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven