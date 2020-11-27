November was one of the sunniest so far

November was a lot sunnier than usual.

It’s generally known as the gloomiest month of the year. Not this year – 2020 is likely to be in the top three sunniest November months ever. And, we still have a sunny weekend ahead of us.

This month the sun has been out for almost 80 hours in total in North Brabant so far. November’s average number of sunny hours is 63. This month is even sunnier than October, which is exceptional.

Sunny weekend

Eindhoven is going to get a large dose of November sun this weekend. That’s according to Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza. “Today starts off grey but gets sunnier,” he says.

“But tomorrow and Sunday are going to be quite beautiful. So I expect we’ll end up with over 100 hours of sunshine this month. For Eindhoven, after the weekend, it could even be 105 hours.”

November has only been sunnier twice so far – in 2011 and 1989. “In November 2011, the weather service measured 110 hours of sunshine. In 1989, it was a whopping 113,” explains Wouter. That’s 50 hours above the average.

But cold

It will, however, get colder, says the weatherman. Daytime maximums will be 5 or 6°C. “And in the early hours of Monday morning, the mercury could plummet to as low as -5°C.”

The rest of the year was also sunnier than usual. Sunlight hours reached records in April and throughout spring. Only February was slightly grayer, with 68 hours of sunshine.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven