Plea from the Municipality: “Stay away from the City centre!”

This Friday evening it’s too busy in the City centre. For this reason the Municipality is pleading with the public to stay home.

The increased shopping traffic is due to the run-up to pakjesavond and the special deals for Black Friday. The Municipality fears maintaining the 1,5 metre distance will be a challenge.

“We’re requesting you postpone your City centre visits to a later date or shop online,” reads a tweet from the Municipality. At certain shops, people are queueing outside.

Friday evenings are usually shopping evenings in the City. Additionally, the Black Friday deals cause increased foot traffic. In order to avoid this, many shops have spread Black Friday deals throughout the week instead of only one day.

Translator: Ame Harris

Source: Studio040