Police find stolen garden tools, suspect arrested

Eindhoven police have arrested a suspect for possession of a batch of stolen garden tools. Last weekend policemen found tools in the suspect’s car. At that time he was at the city garden on ‘t Bokt.

The police think everything is stolen items. The suspect’s navigation equipment also contained addresses of the garden shops in Best, Tilburg, and Maastricht, among others.

The police shared photos of the equipment on social media and asked the rightful owners to come forward.

Source: www.studio040.nl

