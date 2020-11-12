New commander for Eindhoven Air Base

Eindhoven Air Base has a new commander, after Colonel Harold Boekholt handed over the baton to Jorrit de Gruijter.

De Gruijter was previously in command of the 336 “BlackBulls” squadron, which provides air transport of supplies and equipment for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Alongside his duties as commander, de Gruijter was attached to the BlackBulls squadron as a pilot of the C-130 Hercules.

Due to coronavirus measures, the transfer took places without a ceremony or guests.

Source: Studio040