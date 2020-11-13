Collaboration for construction underpass A2

On Monday, November 9th, Eindhoven municipality signed the cooperation agreement with construction company Strukton Civil. This collaboration is for the construction of the third phase of the road structure in Eindhoven Northwest.

The third phase involves the construction of an underpass of a new road, under the A2/N2 motorway. It’ll lead up to the traffic circle on the GDC Acht business park.

Dirk Noordhoflaan

The road to be constructed between the extended Spottersweg and the traffic circle at GDC Acht will be called the Dirk Noordhoflaan. The road is named after the former top man of Philips because he has meant a lot for employment in the region.

Best accessible

The construction of the Dirk Noordhoflaan – belonging to phase 2 – will make the industrial estate more accessible for motor vehicles. The construction of the road should also make the connection with the entrances and exits of the A58 in the direction of Best more accessible.

2022

It will take some time before the work actually starts. It will not be ready until 2022. In the summer of 2022, the A2/N2 will be temporarily closed. Traffic in both directions will remain possible.

Source: www.studio040.nl en persbericht

