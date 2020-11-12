Man arrested near Eindhoven Airport after assaulting a military police officer

A 29-year-old man from Heusden was arrested on Wednesday evening near Eindhoven Airport after seriously assaulting a military police officer.

The suspect was seen near the airport inside a vehicle that was in poor condition, attracting the attention of nearby military police. The man, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, refused to produce his driving license when asked, resulting in his arrest.

The suspect attempted to evade arrest by driving away, dragging one of the officers along with him. The officer sustained a leg injury.

Following a brief chase, the suspect was detained and resisted violently, forcing the officers to use a baton and pepper spray.

The incident is under investigation.

Source: Studio040