Homeless shelter reopens for winter

The emergency homeless shelter in the Klokgebouw will reopen again after being closed for nine days.

The shelter closed on 19 November due to the relaxation of coronavirus measures. With winter upon us, its doors will open again from 28 November.

The shelter is for those who cannot stay at regular shelters, mainly eastern European labour migrants who have lost their jobs and homes.

Starting Saturday, the shelter, run by Springplank 040, can house a maximum of fifty people at a time. It will remain open until 1 April.

Source: Studio 040