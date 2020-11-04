FeelGood Market to go ahead, with some changes

The FeelGood Market is still on for Sunday, 15 November in Strijp S.

It will, however, looks slightly different because of the current anti-corona measures. For this edition, the organisers will only keep the market area, outside on Ketelhuisplein, open. There will be no live music or DJs.

To avoid crowds, people should come between 12:00 and 14:00 or 16:00 and 18:00. You can buy handmade, sustainable and regional products at the FeelGood Market.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven