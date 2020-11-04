Cultural events being postponed or cancelled

Eindhoven’s cultural venues are moving performances and concerts around or scrapping them entirely.

The latest anti-corona measures has forced this move. The Dutch government has closed all theatres, cinemas, and concert halls for the next two weeks.

In response, the Parktheater announced that all its performances up to Wednesday, 18 November, would be moved. Those that can’t be, will be cancelled. They will personally contact people who had bought tickets.

And the Isolation Sessions?

The Effenaar had already rescheduled or cancelled almost all its concerts for the coming weeks. The venue now adds a country show scheduled to happen in less than two weeks to that number. It’s not clear what will happen with the upcoming Isolation Sessions. The Effenaar records these concerts and streams them online.

The Muziekgebouw had already closed its doors. This concert venue had announced its closure for a month after the previously tightened rules.

In recent weeks, these venues were still allowed to hold perform for a maximum of 30 people. Whether they can open in two weeks depends on how the virus develops in the Netherlands.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven