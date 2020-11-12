Airport workers to lose jobs

Viggo, Eindhoven Airport’s service provider, will be cutting some 80 jobs.

The company takes care of baggage handling, among other things, at the airport. That’s a COVID-19 pandemic consequence. “Due to the decreased number of flights at Eindhoven airport,” says a company spokesperson.

“We’re, therefore, forced to let about 80 employees leave this and the next few months. We won’t renew their contracts.” Viggo has many temporary employees.

Flight and passenger numbers vary

That’s because the number of flights and passengers varies per season. “In summer, we employ more people than in winter. That’s simply because there’s more work during the summer months,” says the spokesperson.

The Eindhoven-based company employs between 300 and 350 people. That number usually swells in the summer. It’s expected to decline considerably in the coming period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s survival isn’t in jeopardy, the spokesperson says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven