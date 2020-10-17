Temporary new rules at Residents Plaza

As of Monday, 19 October, the Eindhoven Municipality will have temporary changes in its services at the Residents Plaza.

These adjustments are necessary to comply with the newly-announced anti-corona measures. Only a limited number of people can visit the Residents Plaza. People can, therefore, not just pop in to ask a question as is usual.

There are some significant changes of which you need to be aware.

You must make an appointment for most visits to the Residents Plaza. You can only do this by phoning 14 040. Making an appointment online is temporarily not possible.

This does not apply to collecting an ID card or driver’s license. There’s a special desk for this, so you don’t need to make an appointment. You may, temporarily, use an expired drivers license. But, it may only be nine months overdue.

The council will temporarily deliver requested travel documents, such as ID cards or passports. That will be to your home, free of charge. This will be the case until 1 January 2021.

The Residents Plaza will still be open on Saturday mornings by appointment. The Monday evenings opening hours have, however, been cancelled for the time being.

The council may have to reschedule appointments. That’s to minimise the number of visitors to the Residents Plaza. They will do this in consultation with residents.

Arrange as much online as you can

The municipality urges residents to come to the Residents Plaza only when necessary. You should postpone your visit, if possible. Or if you can arrange things via eindhoven.nl, which is often the case.

If you have a question for the municipality, please check this website. If you can’t find the answer there, you can ask your question via the council’s contact form.

All visitors to the Residents Plaza are asked to wear masks. Of course, people must follow all the regular rules too. These include staying home with complaints, keeping a minimum distance of 1.5m, and following the indicated routes.

Source: Eindhoven Municipality

Translator: Melinda Walraven