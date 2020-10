Masks are now mandatory in Eindhoven Airport’s P1 and P4 parking garages, the airport has announced.

The rule was implemented following new government measures announced in Tuesday’s press conference.

Masks are also required for anyone over the age of 13 in the car rental company building near the airport.

The latest measure is now in effect along with existing rules such as social distancing, hygiene measures, and a required health certificate for passengers.

Source: Studio040