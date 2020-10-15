Eindhoven real estate prices continue to rise in seller’s market

Eindhoven’s real estate market is growing ever more challenging for buyers, with prices continuing to skyrocket.

Figures from the Dutch Association of Estate Agents (NVM) show that sales rose sharply in the third quarter of this year, with an increase of more than 20% compared to the same period in 2019.

Properties are also selling very quickly, with the average home on the market for just 26 days, while prices have increased by 9% on average compared to a year ago.

Buyers are increasingly willing to pay over the asking price, with the average price of a home in Eindhoven now €380,000.

NVM broker Debbie Mels said availability in the Eindhoven region is too limited, driving up prices. “In a balanced market, buyers can choose between five to seven homes. Now, that number is two”, says Mels.

Eindhoven broker Pieter van Santvoort said the current pandemic, rather than having a cooling effect, has “further ignited the market”.

Source: Studio040