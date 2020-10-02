CDA proposes free masks for lower income residents

The CDA feels that residents of Eindhoven with a low-income should receive masks for free. This will be proposed to the City Council on Tuesday.

An increasing number of places are requesting the use of masks because it isn’t always possible to maintain recommended 1,5m distance. Certain shops have even made it mandatory.

The CDA beliefs it’ll present a problem to people of a lower income. It might even be a restriction for this population group to go out or to do shopping. The party considers it important to stimulate the use of masks.

The CDA proposes the masks, provided by the Municipality, be distributed at the local food banks to people in need.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris