Take an audiotour of the ‘Lichtjesroute’

This strange year is holding everyone in its coronavirus grip. Yet, one of Eindhoven’s great traditions – Lichtjesroute (Light route) – remains.

Of course, in a slightly modified form, but it’s been open since Friday. With the Studio040 Audio Tour 2020, you can experience this event in a unique way. On the route, you can listen to moving stories, anecdotes, and fun facts.

These are about some of the Lichtjesroute most popular ornaments and projects. If you go to the Studio040 article, you can listen to the audio tour (in Dutch). You can also download the tour. All the tracks are in a zip file.

Route and more

After unzipping the file, you can transfer the fragments to your smartphone, or a CD, USB-stick or an mp3/mp4-player. In the zip-package, you will also find this year’s route and a manual (pdf-file) on how to use the Audio Tour. Again, all in Dutch.

Is downloading separately too complicated? The route and the audio tour can also be found in the IZI-Travel app. Download the app via the Appstore or Google Play. Search for Lichtjesroute and download the guide. If you cycle, walk or drive, the tour’s tracks will start anew automatically.

If you’re used to listening to podcasts, you can also use the audio tour with your favourite podcast app. Follow this link.

Eindhoven News, Studio040, and the Lichtjesroute volunteers wish you a wonderful tour.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven