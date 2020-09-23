Mierlo commemorates liberation

Mierlo was liberated on 22 September 1944. So, many inhabitants of the village hung out flags on Tuesday.

The town council had called on everyone to do so. The flags hung from sunup to sundown. The Geldrop-Mierlo municipality is faced with a difficult situation.

The two villages were liberated on different days and, therefore, celebrate it on different days. The Allies liberated Geldrop as early as 19 September, just like Nuenen. Mierlo was not freed until three days later, on 22 September.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven