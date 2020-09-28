Primary school Boschakker closed due to coronavirus

Primary school Boschakker on Jozef Israëlslaan will close for two days due to a possible corona outbreak.

The temporary closure is necessary because a teacher has tested positive for corona. Because all teachers came together for a study day last Friday, the Municipal Health Services (GGD) decided to close the school, just in case.

In the meantime, the teachers are being tested. The teacher in question did not have contact with parents or pupils since her infection.

