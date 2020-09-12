Library set to switch to the new online system

The Eindhoven City Library is going to update its online service. The transition period is between 27 September and 1 October.

You will still be able to borrow books – including audio and e-books. But your profile page will be unavailable. The library will also introduce its new eBiB app on 1 October.

BorrowBox will also remain available for all English-language materials. Other services will, however, be suspended. These are online reservations, extensions for borrowed materials, and the delivery service.

Personal page

You will not be able to access your profile (Mijn gegevens). And no information about borrowed materials, reservations and card balance will be accessible. You can transfer your loan history to the new system. You can do this, until Friday, 26 September, on your profile page.

The Eindhoven Library app will stop on 27 September. From 1 October, you can log in to the new eBieb app. Data related to the library cards stored with the former app will automatically be available in the eBiB.

The new system is said to align better with the neighbouring libraries of Helmond and Kempen. Its main advantages will be in the areas of procurement and systems management.

Please visit the library’s website for more information.

Source: Eindhoven Library

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven